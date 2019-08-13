Editor's note: The video in this story aired on July 8, 2019.

PORTLAND, Ore. -- As the Portland Police Bureau braces for another clash between left-wing anti-facists and out-of-state far-right groups at a rally downtown this weekend, investigators are asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted for assault during the last violent clash between the two groups in Portland.

Joseph Christian Evans, 35, has a felony warrant for second-degree assault that occurred during the June 29 demonstrations.

Evans has no local address and has previously lived under the Burnside Bridge, police said. He has also previously been in New York, Tennessee, North Carolina, Utah, and California.

Evans is a white man who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 150 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes, and numerous tattoos on his arms, chest, neck, legs, and abdomen.

Police said Evans was wearing glasses, had longer facial hair, and shoulder-length curly hair at the time of the assault. He wore tan pants, a black T-shirt with "Star Wars" printed on the front and a multicolored bandana around his neck.

Anyone with information about Evans' whereabouts is asked to contact Portland police.

