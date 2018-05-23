PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland police are asking for help finding an 11-year-old boy who has not been seen since Monday.

Curtis Howe was last seen with friends in the 7000 block of Southeast 76th Avenue, according to police.

Howe is 5-foot-1 and 100 pounds with red/brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a black backpack.

Police say Howe has used TriMet in the past.

Detectives do not believe there is foul play in the case.

Anyone who sees Howe is asked to call 911.

