PORTLAND, Ore. — Molotov cocktails were left in the yard of two separate homes in the 3900 block of Southeast 104th avenue and police believe there may be more victims.

Portland Police officers responded to the first incident on Monday, August 12 at 3:26 p.m. A Molotov cocktail was found in the yard of a home on SE 104th Avenue.

RELATED: Gresham man throws Molotov cocktail at neighbor's home, police say

Less than 24 hours later around 9:30 a.m., officers responded to another home on the same street where a Molotov cocktail was found.

The victim of the second Molotov cocktail received text messages from an unknown number which indicated the victim was targeted because of their sexual orientation.

Police are investigating both cases as bias crimes.

Police believe they may be more victims and encourage anyone with information to contact Detective Hopper 503-823-3408.