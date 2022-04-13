Portland police recover stolen car, handgun and ammo after Wednesday pursuit

This was at least the second time in a 24-hour period that an armed suspect tried to escape officers in a stolen car, the Portland Police Bureau said.

PORTLAND, Ore. — An attempt to check on a stolen car led Portland police officers to pursue an armed suspect to Hayden Island Wednesday morning.

According to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB), officers from the Neighborhood Response Team found a car that had been reported stolen. Inside was a man who was initially "unresponsive," the agency said.

The driver then tried to get away, but officers were able to spike the vehicle's tires. It wound up on Hayden Island, where officers caught up with the driver as he tried to get away on foot.

PPB identified the suspect as 39-year-old Gregory Walker. He was found with a handgun and more than 200 rounds of ammunition, the agency said. Walker was charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, attempting to elude, felon in possession of a firearm and other charges.

According to PPB's North Precinct, this was the second occasion in a 24-hour period where an armed suspect in a stolen vehicle fled from officers on the north side of Portland.

"These situations are dangerous," the agency said. "We remind the public if they see their own stolen vehicle to call dispatch and not attempt to contact a suspect independently."

In a similar incident on Wednesday, officers in Southeast Portland went to recover a stolen vehicle in the 11500 block of Southeast Foster Road. The officers were trying to arrest someone when the person's gun discharged.