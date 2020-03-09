3 resign from Portland police oversight panel

One person reportedly resigned because of the lack of accountability for bad policing decisions and another person criticized the city’s response to the protests.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Three members of a Portland police oversight panel have resigned.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports one person says it's because of the lack of city accountability for bad policing decisions and another is criticizing the city’s “failed” response to ongoing protests. A third member also resigned because she’s moving to Seattle.

The Independent Police Review is an 11-member volunteer group that hears appeals of police findings on complaints made against officers. The citizen panel has struggled with high turnover, and the changes come as a ballot measure heads to voters in November that would overhaul the police oversight system.

If the ballot measure passes, Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who introduced the measure, said a commission would be established to work with the community to create specific details of the new system. The new accountability system would investigate four kinds of cases involving police.

Excessive use of force

Deaths in custody

Civil liberties violations

Police actions toward protected classes, meaning discrimination based on race, gender or disability.

Under the new oversight system, the new body would have the final say on discipline for officers. Right now, the Independent Police Review can only make discipline recommendations to the police bureau. The new body would also be able to directly impact the bureau’s policies and directives and have expanded investigatory powers. The city would have to adequately fund the board to conduct their investigations.