PORTLAND, Ore. — The actions of two East Precinct police officers likely prevented tragedy in a Montavilla neighborhood, Portland Police said.

On Fri., Dec. 27, 2019, at 10:07 p.m., the officers went out to a fire in southeast Portland after hearing the call out over the police radio channel.

Dispatch received several 911 calls that flames and smoke were coming out of an attic and garage.

The officers arrived at the house within 6 seconds, police said. They quickly learned that an elderly family member was still inside. The officers ran into the house and rescued the elderly woman.

A Portland Fire and Rescue official who was on scene determined the ceiling, that separated the attic from the main floor, was on the verge of failing which would have trapped the woman inside. The fire official confirmed the officers' actions likely prevented a tragedy, Portland police said.

"I am proud of the two officers who risked their own safety by running inside to perform this rescue," said Deputy Chief Jami Resch.

Both officers were evaluated for smoke inhalation at a nearby hospital and are okay.

READ: Five victims killed in Atlanta-bound plane crash identified

READ: NTSB sending investigators to fatal Hawaii helicopter crash site