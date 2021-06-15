Portland Police officer indicted on assault charge from August protest

Corey Budworth is the first Portland Police officer to be indicted on a charge connected with the 2020 protests in Portland.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police officer Corey Budworth has been indicted by a grand jury with a charge stemming from an August 2020 protest where he allegedly caused physical injury to another person.



Budworth is facing one count of assault in the fourth degree. According to a press release from District Attorney Mike Schmidt’s Office, the incident took place on August 18, 2020. It’s alleged that Budworth used unjustified and unlawful force against someone.



The DA’s Office said it was unaware of the victim until a civil lawsuit was filed in September. DA Schmidt released a video statement thanking Portland Police Bureau (PPB) for investigating the incident. He said, in part:



“Earlier this afternoon, my office filed a criminal assault charge against Portland Police Officer Corey Budworth stemming from what we allege to be an excessive and unlawful use of force on August 18, 2020 during a political protest. I want to start by thanking and acknowledging the Portland Police Bureau for their dedicated work on this investigation into one of their own. I further want to thank the many members of the Portland Police Bureau who have showed up night after night in response to civil demonstrations that have at times turned violent. Despite these pressures, these law enforcement professionals remained professional, and their actions lawful.

But when that line is crossed, and a police officer’s use of force is excessive and lacks a justification under the law, the integrity of our criminal justice system requires that we, as prosecutors, act as a mechanism for accountability…”



This tweet posted on August 18, 2020, appears to show the alleged assault:

Hey @PortlandPolice is officer 37 going to be fired from his job? Or is this not enough evidence for you? #PortlandProtesters pic.twitter.com/eyhoMDk58d — Ivy_PDX (@Ivy_PDX) August 19, 2020

Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell released a brief statement via email:



"Law enforcement is held to a higher standard and must constantly strive to live up to that standard. PPB has processes of accountability in place that take time to complete. A Multnomah County grand jury has indicted a PPB officer on one count of Assault 4 from an incident in Aug 2020. As Chief, I have a role to play in the Police Bureau’s internal process associated with this case and therefore, I cannot provide additional details.



"PPB remains committed to providing public safety service to this city, where our personnel respond with professionalism and compassion. PPB has worked hard over the years to revamp our policies and training and we continue to look for additional ways to maintain our community’s trust. I ask for the community’s patience as we follow the guidelines of the established internal accountability process."

