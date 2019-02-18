PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police say they're investigating a report of a bias crime against a person in Southeast Portland, but have yet to find any evidence that a crime occurred.

Officers responded Sunday to a report of an assault near Southeast 15th Avenue and Southeast Morrison Street. According to police, the person was intoxicated and appeared to have fallen down. The person was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Police say the person later called from the hospital to report that the incident was an assault. It was not reported to police as a bias crime, but police said online posts discovered later suggest the person believes it was a bias crime.

The case was assigned to bias crime detectives in the Portland Police Bureau Detectives Division Assault Detail. Police reached out to the person who reported the assault and other community members, but detectives say they've been unable to confirm that a crime happened or that anyone else was involved in the person's injury.

Since that initial report, police say they've learned of multiple posts on social media that suggest LGTBQ individuals have been attacked recently in southeast Portland. Police say they are unaware of any recent bias attacks in Portland.

Detectives will continue the investigation and ask that anyone with information contact police at 503-823-3333.

Hate crimes

Portland police say if you've been the victim of a hate crime, or have witnessed one, call 911. If you've been the victim of a different hate crime and the suspect is no longer present, such as vandalism or graffiti, call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

Learn more about hate crime investigations and reported bias/hate crime statistics in Portland. The city of Portland is also a partner with Portland United Against Hate.