Portland police investigate back-to-back 'takeover-style' armed robberies

At least one robber fired a gun and two vehicles were hit by gunfire, police said, adding that a bystander was injured by shattered glass.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Portland police are investigating two "takeover-style" armed robberies that happened roughly 20 minutes apart in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The first happened at 1:29 a.m. at a convenience store on Northeast 60th Avenue and Prescott Street. Two people armed with guns entered the store and stole cash, then fled before police were called.

Two armed people entered another convenience store on North St. Louis Avenue and Lombard Street at 1:51 a.m. and stole cash and merchandise.

This time, at least one of the robbers fired a gun while leaving the store, shooting two vehicles. One bystander was injured by shattered glass.

Police are trying to determine if the robberies are related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Brett Hawkinson at Brett.Hawkinson@portlandoregon.gov or leave a tip with Crime Stoppers.