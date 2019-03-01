Portland police have identified the officer who fired his weapon when a woman with a knife charged at officers at a Southeast Portland apartment Wednesday night.

Officer Onest Robert, a six-year veteran of the bureau.

No one was injured by the gunfire. The woman, 34-year-old Anita M. Ruiz, was taken into custody.

Officers arrived at 11:22 p.m. at the Stacy Lee Apartments, located at 141 Northeast 147th Avenue, on a domestic disturbance call.

As they contacted people at the address, Ruiz grabbed a knife and charged at officers, police said. Officer Robert fired one shot from his handgun, but Ruiz was not injured.

Police recovered a 15-inch knife that she allegedly held.

Ruiz was jailed without bail on accusations of menacing and unlawful use of a weapon.

No other people were injured in the incident.

Officer Robert has been placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation continues.