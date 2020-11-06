What’s Portland’s Gun Violence Reduction Team and why is it being dissolved?

Here's a breakdown of the GVRT's history, what it does and what will happen now that it's being disbanded.

Chapter one : HISTORY

The team, which has gone through several name changes, was found to disproportionately be targeting black Portlanders during traffic stops, according to an audit in March 2018. The audit also claimed the “Gang Enforcement Unit” wasn’t necessarily focusing on suspected gang members.

In fall 2018, the team was rebranded as the Gun Violence Reduction Unit, and was assigned to handle all gun violence – not just gangs – in the city.

In May 2019, Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty urged Police Chief Danielle Outlaw to get rid of the team, and instead, redirect that money to the fire bureau and the parks department. Several days after that, Chief Outlaw pointed to statistics suggesting the team was having an overall positive effect in Portland.

And in early June 2020, following the calls of thousands of protesters in Portland, Mayor Wheeler – who also served as the police commissioner – announced he would be disbanding the Gun Violence Reduction Team.

The officers who belong to the team will be reassigned to patrol, though no other details have been released about the specificities of the team’s budget. According to the mayor’s budget, the GVRT was set to get $6,007,842 in the upcoming 2020-2021 fiscal year. The budget is being voted on this week.

When asked what the disbanding of GVRT would look like, the mayor’s office sent the following statement: