PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau announced an expansion of its online reporting system to allow a wider range of crimes to be reported online.

The expansion allows online reports to be made for the following crimes:

Fraud/identity theft (where there is no suspect)

Identity Theft -- under $5,000

Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card

Forgery, including forged checks

Telephone scams

Theft

Shoplifts where no suspect is in custody

Mail Theft (unless a government partner or business is the complainant)

Theft of Bicycle (under $10,000 value)

Non-felony level thefts where there is no suspect info (except for theft of drug calls such as prescription medication)

Miscellaneous

Illegal Dumping

Burglary to unoccupied detached garages, sheds, storage units

Portland police said expanding the online reporting system allows officers to focus on higher priority calls, helps the bureau work more efficiently while it deals with staffing shortages, and will result in more low-level crimes being reported.

"It is important for victims to know these crime reports are important to us, whether they are made in person or online. Every online report will be reviewed by a sworn officer," said Portland Police Chief Jami Resch.

To report an online crime, please click here. You can also call 1-800-827-5058 and a text message will be sent to your cell phone that contains a link to make the report.

Portland police said people can still call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333. If there is an emergency, please call 911.

READ: Three men shot overnight; 80 documented incidents of gunfire in Portland this year, police say

READ: Police arrest one of two suspects in North Portland tow yard robbery and assault