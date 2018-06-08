PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police Chief Danielle Outlaw said the Portland Police Bureau continues to investigate police actions during Saturday's protest, but disagreed with accusations that officers favored one group over the other.

The Portland Police Bureau has been accused by the ACLU and other groups of using excessive force and of targeting counter-protesters at Saturday's protest.

"There is no group that gets any favoritism by us," Outlaw said during a briefing Monday. "We call it down the middle. Our focus is on behavior."

Outlaw said they gave a dispersal order to counter-protesters only after they saw projectiles being thrown by those demonstrators. After the dispersal order was not followed, officers used aerial distraction devices to disperse the crowd.

"What I can tell you is people were given an opportunity to leave," she said. "They were given multiple orders to disperse and they didn't."

WATCH: Portland Police Chief Danielle Outlaw speaks about Saturday's protest

Portland police are still reviewing whether the devices were fired directly into the crowd. One woman was taken to the hospital and one of the rounds reportedly hit a protester in the head, becoming embedded in his helmet and injuring him. Other injuries have also been reported.

On Sunday, Outlaw directed the professional standards division to begin gathering evidence to determine if the force used by officers during Saturday's protest was within policy and training guidelines.

On Monday, Portland Police Assistant Chief Ryan Lee said he doesn't know if the devices were fired into the crowd. But he said officers are trained to fire the devices into the air over the crowd. He said the bureau has suspended use of the devices in order to test them to make sure they're functioning properly.

Ultimately, Outlaw said officers succeeded Saturday because they didn't allow violence to break out between the competing demonstrators.

