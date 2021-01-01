Portland police declare riot outside federal courthouse on New Year's Eve

Police say people destroyed property and threw dangerous objects at law enforcement officers, leading to some injuries and arrests.

PORTLAND, Ore — Police declared a riot outside the federal courthouse in downtown Portland on New Year's Eve.

People started gathering near the courthouse at Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Main Street around 7:45 p.m. The crowd grew to an estimated 80-100 people, according to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB).

In a press release, police said people in the crowd launched commercial-grade fireworks at the courthouse and at least Molotov cocktail-style firebombs were thrown.

Some threw large rocks, paint balloons, bricks and frozen water bottles at federal officers and Multnomah County deputies who engaged the crowd, police said, adding that officers citywide "had to be pulled from answering emergency calls to respond."

At 11:37 p.m., police tweeted they had declared a riot outside the courthouse. They used a loudspeaker to tell the crowd to disperse, warning that those who did not comply would be subject to arrest, citation and use of force.

A gathering in downtown Portland has devolved into a riot. Participants have thrown multiple firebombs at officers and launched commercial grade fireworks at the Federal Courthouse and Justice Center. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) January 1, 2021

Police said "few if any" paid attention to the warning, and people in the crowd started multiple fires and damaged several businesses. A garbage can was set ablaze and melted to the pavement. A crosswalk signal was torched as well as various debris piled in the road.

Multiple arrests were made as a result.

Police used some impact munitions and inert smoke to get the crowd to leave, and most people left the area by 2 a.m. No tear gas was deployed.