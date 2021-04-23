Portland police declare riot on NW 23rd during anti-police demonstration

The riot was declared after people started vandalizing businesses in Northwest Portland's Nob Hill neighborhood.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police declared a riot Friday night after people started smashing windows on Northwest 23rd Avenue during a planned anti-police demonstration.

People gathered at Couch Park on Northwest 20th and Hoyt, then began marching in the streets and blocking traffic shortly after 9 p.m., the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) tweeted.

By 9:30 p.m., the crowd had moved to Northwest 23rd Avenue, a popular shopping street, and began smashing windows of a Starbucks.

Within ten minutes, police declared a riot in the area of Northwest 23rd and Hoyt and started directing people to leave the area. They warned that anyone committing crimes was subject to arrest and the use of force, including tear gas and impact munitions.

At 9:50 p.m., police said the crowd was heading east into a neighborhood.

Police were aware of the demonstration before it happened and sent out a press release warning of the possibility of criminal activity.

This is the third night of unrest in Northwest Portland since former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder and manslaughter in George Floyd's death on Tuesday, April 20.

Mayor Ted Wheeler declared a state of emergency following Tuesday's verdict to prepare for the possibility of violence or destruction in the city. On Friday, the state of emergency was extended through the weekend.