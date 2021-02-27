Portland police criminalist arrested for DUII while on-duty

Bradley McIntyre, a 23-year police veteran, responded to a deadly shooting scene near 66th and Broadway, then left when a supervisor became concerned about him.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland police criminalist was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence while on-duty early Friday morning after police say he showed up to a shooting scene, then drove away when his supervisor became concerned about his behavior.

Criminalist Bradley McIntyre, a 23-year police veteran, was placed on paid administrative leave. His responsibilities with the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) include responding to crime scenes to document and collect evidence.

McIntire responded to the scene of a shooting near Northeast 66th Avenue and Broadway where one person died and two people were injured shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday.

"While McIntyre was at the scene, a supervisor became concerned by McIntyre's behavior and asked him to sit down in the passenger seat of his assigned vehicle," a PPB press release said. "Moments later, McIntyre was seen driving away in that vehicle."

A patrol officer pulled behind McIntyre's vehicle near Northeast 61st Avenue and Thompson Street a short time later. McIntyre pulled over and was taken into custody, police said.

In addition to a criminal investigation, the police bureau will be conducting an internal administrative investigation, which will be presented to a review board comprised of PPB and community members.

"Driving under the influence is a serious offense," said PPB Chief Chuck Lovell. "The public holds police to a higher standard, which we must always strive to meet and hold ourselves accountable. This matter will be subject to thorough administrative and criminal investigations."