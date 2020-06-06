Portland police contract talks delayed by COVID-19 pandemic

The police union represents 850 rank-and-file officers, along with sergeants, detectives and forensic criminalists.

PORTLAND, Ore — Most of the Portland police officers you see on the streets are union members of the Portland Police Association.

It also represents officers when they get in trouble.

The current contract between the city and the police union began four years ago and expires at the end of June.

The union had no comment Friday when asked about new contract negotiations.

Mayor Ted Wheeler said contract talks may get pushed back.

“I will tell you there are ongoing discussions right now about the possibility of extending the contract for one year,” Wheeler said.

He added that negotiations had started on the contract but were stopped by COVID-19.

While Wheeler would not list the biggest issues between the city and the union, he admitted accountability is a big one.

“All of this is of course on the table for bargaining. But you know that I and my administration and the community have long prioritized questions around disciplinary action and accountability,” said Wheeler.

He also said he supported the proposals of state lawmakers who make up the People of Color Caucus.

The caucus has three main proposals they hope to turn into law:

The first would prohibit an arbitrator from reducing disciplinary action for misconduct for officers.

Second, require the attorney general to investigate and prosecute if needed any death or serious injury caused by police.

Third, create a bipartisan work group to suggest changes to state laws involving physical force by law enforcement.

Candace Avalos is the chair of the Citizen Review Committee. It’s a group supported by the city’s Independent Police Review office and looks into complaints against police.

She thinks the caucus ideas are good ones.

“Ultimately we could have all of these measures to implement discipline but if there’s one body that can immediately turn back all of that work, then it's futile—right? So I think that's gonna be a huge thing we're gonna focus on,” she said.

The People of Color Caucus hopes to push their plan during an upcoming special session which has not yet been scheduled.