Watch: Portland police chief to hold news conference on nightly violence

A chaotic weekend in Portland saw 46 people arrested over three nights of riots. Police declared another riot Monday night.

PORTLAND, Ore — Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon to take questions from reporters after police declared riots on four consecutive nights across the city.

KGW will stream the 3 p.m. news conference in the video player above and on the KGW YouTube page.

Portland is now in its 13th week of nightly protests since the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.

A chaotic weekend in Portland saw 46 people arrested over three nights of riots.

Police declared a riot Monday night outside the Portland Police Association headquarters after two fires were set outside the building.