Watch: Portland police chief to hold news conference

Chief Chuck Lovell will speak with the media one day after the leadership of Portland's police union announced a vote of no confidence in city leaders.

PORTLAND, Ore — Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell will hold a 1 p.m. news conference and take questions from reporters on Thursday.

A specific topic of the news conference was not immediately released. Chief Lovell will be joined by Officer Jakhary Jackson, said police bureau spokeswoman, Lt. Tina Jones.

KGW will stream the news conference in the video player above, as well as on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Lovell will speak with the media one day after the leadership of Portland's police union announced a vote of no confidence in city leaders, saying they do not believe commissioners or the mayor will act to stop violent protests in Portland.

Portland Police Association President Daryl Turner argued on Wednesday that the budget cut of $15 million the bureau recently took will not help with police reform. Instead, he put out an eight-point plan that he said would bring real change. It includes a return to community policing and federal money for body cameras, something Portland police do not have.

The police bureau also held a Wednesday news conference focused on what officers have been dealing with during nearly six weeks of nightly violence downtown.