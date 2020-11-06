Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell to hold news conference

Lovell was named chief on Monday when former chief Jami Resch announced she was stepping down.

PORTLAND, Ore. — New Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell will answer questions from the media at a news conference Thursday morning.

KGW will stream the 11:30 a.m. news conference in the video player above and on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Lovell was named chief on Monday when former chief Jami Resch announced she was stepping down.

The former lieutenant spent time in the Air Force then nearly two decades working his way up in the Portland Police Bureau.

He’s run the human trafficking detail, been a volunteer for Lines for Life, worked as a crisis negotiator for 10 years and since 2017 has overseen the bureau’s community services division, which includes the behavioral health unit.

Several prominent black community leaders who attended Lovell’s introductory news conference said that Lovell is exactly what the city needs right now.