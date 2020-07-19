Portland Police Bureau said it encourages peaceful demonstrations

A number of gatherings are happening around Portland on Saturday. PPB released a statement saying it encourages peaceful demonstrations.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police Bureau released a statement on Saturday. It said that Portland police encourage peaceful demonstrations.

This comes after Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty released a statement criticizing Mayor Ted Wheeler and Portland Police Bureau for its actions after a candlelight vigil she put together at the Multnomah County Justice Center.

PPB's statement said it would stay clear of peaceful protesters but went on to say that the crowd from Friday night into Saturday morning in downtown Portland were throwing projectiles and setting off "commercial grade" fireworks at officers as they attempted to clear crowds.

It also said that beginning Saturday night, command from the Federal Protective Service will not work in the Portland Police incident command center.

There are various events planned around Portland for Saturday.

Artists gathered at Peninsula Park on Saturday from 3-6 p.m. in Portland to celebrate and elevate art and music by Black, Indigenous, and people of color.

The gathering, according to the Instagram post, was in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter and supporting movements. The post asked for people attending to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Then at 6 p.m. also at Peninsula Park, the PNW Youth Liberation Front is holding an Abolish the Police rally. According to its tweet, it is asking people to show up in mass to demand the abolition of PPB and to protest the killing of BIPOC in America.

ABOLISH THE POLICE

Peninsula Park

6 PM • Saturday • 7/18

Mask up, bring a friendq pic.twitter.com/24RCqwsKk1 — PNW Youth Liberation Front (@PNWYLF) July 18, 2020

At around 8:50 p.m. a group of women in white are expected to gather at Waterfront Park. They will march to the Multnomah County Justice Center to create a human barrier between Portland police and peaceful protesters.

There will also be a Black Lives Matter March for Justice which will begin at Holladay Park and march to Pioneer Square. The march will begin at 5 p.m. and end at 8 p.m.

There is also a Black Lives Matter occupy event from 4-9 p.m. at Lents Park. There will be performances by Mic Crenshaw and gues speakers.