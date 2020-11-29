Portland Police Bureau patrol SUV set on fire, police say

A marked patrol vehicle was awaiting repair in a parking lot in North Portland when the fire started, causing heavy damage to the interior.

The parked SUV was unoccupied when it caught fire in the parking lot on North Graham Street and North Albina Avenue. Police said the vehicle had been involved in a minor crash and was towed to the lot for repairs.

Firefighters were called at 8:20 p.m. and put out the flames, which caused heavy damage to the vehicle's interior.

PPB said arson is suspected but the cause remains under investigation.