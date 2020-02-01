PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau is celebrating the 150-year anniversary of their founding with the creation of new commemorative badges.

Officers will be able to purchase the new badges from the Portland Police Museum and wear the badges for the entirety of 2020.

The commemorative badge has the years 1870, for the bureau's creation, and 2020, for this year's anniversary. The badge also reads "150th Anniversary" under the state seal.

The Portland police included in their announcement a bit on the creation and early history of the PPB.

"On November 2 and 3, 1870, the newly formed board of police commissioners in Portland created the Metropolitan Police Force and abolished the Office of City Marshal. The first chief was James Lappeus and under him was a captain, six policemen and three 'special policemen,' who provided public safety to Portland's nearly 10,000 residents."

For more information about the history of the Portland Police Bureau, visit the Portland Police Museum.

The museum is in the Justice Center's first floor, located at 1111 SW 2nd Avenue. It is operated by the Portland Police Historical Society and is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 A.M to 3 P.M. Admission is free.

