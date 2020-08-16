Car crashes into Portland Police Association headquarters

Police say they don't believe this was anything more than a traffic crash.

A car crashed into the front of the Portland Police Association headquarters Saturday, but police are indicating it does not appear to be connected to the ongoing protests in the city.

The Portland Police Bureau said a 2008 Porsche Cayenne left the road and hit the front of the building at 1868 North Lombard Street at about 8:20 p.m. Saturday.

The driver, a 27-year-old man, was investigated and arrested for DUII and reckless driving, police said. He was not injured. The driver was eventually cited and released.

Just a night earlier, police guarded that same headquarters as protesters appeared headed toward the building. For more than 11 weeks, demonstrators have taken to the streets nightly in Portland to protest police brutality and systemic racism.

But police say they don't believe Saturday night's crash was anything more than a traffic incident.