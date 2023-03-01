Marshals arrest man for his alleged role in July 2022 homicide at MAX platform

Isai Ramos Damian, 22, faces multiple charges, including second-degree murder, for his alleged role in the murder of Gladis Mendoza-Hernandez.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is facing a number of charges for his involvement in a July 2022 shooting that resulted in the death of one woman in Northeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Isai (Issac) Ramos Damian, 22, is being charged with second-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault, first-degree attempted assault and unlawful use of a weapon, police said.

According to police, officers responded on the night of July 6 to a shooting at East Burnside Street and Northeast 148th Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Upon arrival they found a woman dead and a man nearby who had been shot and injured.

The suspect, or suspects, fled the area before officers arrived. No arrests were made at the time. During the investigation, East Burnside Street was closed to all traffic between Northeast 148th Avenue and 150th Avenue. MAX trains in the area were also disrupted.

The woman, later identified as Gladis Mendoza-Hernandez, 42, died from a gunshot wound. Her family was notified of her death and provided a photo for public release. The Medical Examiner's office ruled her death a homicide.

The second victim, an unidentified man, was shot in his "lower extremities" and was later released from the hospital, police said.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Ramos Damian in Gresham on an arrest warrant for Mendoza-Hernandez's murder on Feb. 28. He was booked into the the Multnomah Detention Center.

