Portland Police Bureau announces Latino Advisory Council with a message: 'Juntos todo es posible'

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau announced the formation of a Latino Advisory Council (LAC) on Friday, proclaiming, "Together, all things are possible - Juntos todo es posible."

The council was created in June after leaders of the Latino community began meeting with the office of PPB Chief Chuck Lovell. The purpose of the meetings was to "identify meaningful avenues for partnership and mutual support," according to a release from PPB.

The meetings, involving Latino community leaders, social justice activists and faith-based leaders, have continued on a monthly basis since they first started in May. Last month, the LAC sent a letter to Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler outlining their commitment to working with PPB.

"LAC has members of the Latino community who wish to partner with the PPB and continue the dialogue on justice-related police reform," the council said in the letter. "Within the context of this dialogue, we want to advocate for the unmet needs of the Latinos who face systemic barriers to justice and who have unique needs when engaging with the Portland Police.

"Our aims are guided by mutual trust, a sense of nurture, unwavering accountability, and shared human values. Although our primary goal is to represent Latinos, we pledge to collaborate with police officers and provide them with cultural and language assistance to find comprehensive solutions."