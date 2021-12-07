Portland, other cities take part in peaceful protests of Cuban government

On Sunday, Cuban immigrants and others across the U.S. took to the streets expressing frustration over the Cuban government.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland, along with cities around the U.S., followed Cuba's lead Sunday and took part in demonstrations opposing Cuba's government.

A crowd began forming in the early afternoon at Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard. Many who attended are Cuban immigrants who now live in Oregon. They expressed anger over the mistreatment of people in their native homeland.

One of the women at the peaceful protest explained the frustration over what's happening there.

"People in Cuba don't have food, people in Cuba don't have medication, people in Cuba are dying because of COVID," Danelys Rodriguez said.

Families, kids, as well as Cubans in cities across America on Sunday were protesting food and medicine shortages. The resounding message was people in Cuba need help and those gathered are asking for mutual aid to be sent there.

Around 50 people were in the Winco parking lot shouting "Freedom" and other anti-government slogans against the backdrop of signs held up, cowbells and music.

In Cuba Sunday, thousands gathered in Havana and Santiago. Videos posted on social media by demonstrators citing rolling blackouts, a lack of COVID vaccines and not enough food as their main concerns.

Rodriguez said many at the protest in Portland have family in Cuba.

"We're people from different backgrounds in Cuba. We all came here for different situations, but we all share a love for our country and for our people," Rodriguez said.

To put it bluntly, Rodriguez says people are fed up with the Cuban government.