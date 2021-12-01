x
Portland set to pay $100K due to protest lawsuit over sign

A man said police pepper sprayed him, threw him to the ground and unlawfully arrested him during a September 2020 protest.
Credit: AP
Federal officers use crowd control munitions to disperse Black Lives Matter protesters outside the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

PORTLAND, Ore. — The city of Portland, Oregon, could pay $100,000 to settle a federal lawsuit filed against police by a man who said he was pepper sprayed, thrown to the ground and unlawfully arrested during a September 2020 protest. 

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that 40-year-old Dmitri Stoyanoff sued the police, saying he was arrested because he refused to relinquish the “Vote Register Here” sign he was holding during a demonstration in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. 

The Portland City Council is set to vote Wednesday on the settlement, which is the latest in a string of payouts this year stemming from police actions during protests dating back to 2016.

Including this recent settlement, the city will have paid at least $335,000 this year to settle protest-related lawsuits involving police, according to city records obtained by the Oregonian. 

