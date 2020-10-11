Portland parking meters vandalized since late May, primarily downtown

PBOT owns more than 2,200 meters throughout the city.

PORTLAND, Ore. — City of Portland technicians have conducted at least 419 parking meter repairs since late May, according to the Portland Bureau of Transportation.

PBOT owns 2,213 parking meters across the city, and according to Hannah Schafer with PBOT, there are about 105 meters currently out of service because of vandalism, primarily downtown.

Schafer said some meters have had their screens drilled through, while others have been bashed, burned, scratched, had their solar panels removed and vandalized with graffiti.

Technicians try to keep at least one meter working in an area, but that can be difficult depending on activity in the area, according to Schafer.