Hottest 'Hoods 2020: 25 Portland-area ZIP codes with the most sales

PORTLAND, Ore. — n a year when many people stayed home for weeks on end amid the Covid-19 pandemic, many also looked around at their humble confines and decided they wanted something different.

Home sales in 100 Portland metro-area ZIP codes plateaued in 2019 at 36,121. In 2020, they shot up 7.3% to 38,753 in data provided by the Regional Multiple Listing Service (RMLS).

At the same time, regional listings and inventory declined in 2020, so it may be that many of the buyers came from outside the market or many renters managed to take the plunge into homeownership, or both.

Given the extended ability to live further out from Portland's urban core that the rise of remote work in 2020 put in the minds of many residents, one might expect the suburbs to prevail in the 2020 iteration of Hottest 'Hoods.

But just as in 2019, nine of the ZIP codes were in the Portland city limits and the two ZIP codes that fell out of the top 25 were suburban: 97035 (Lake Oswego) and 98685 (Felida, Washington). They were replaced by one Eastside city ZIP code, 97230 (Hazelwood/Fairview) and another in suburban Southwest Washington 98684 (Fircrest/Countryside Woods).

Plus, three city ZIP codes in the top 25 went up in rank. Homes sales in 97211 (Piedmont/Concordia), 97203 (St. Johns) and 97202 (Sellwood/Eastmoreland) increased by 17%, 14% and 10%, respectively, year-over-year as some urban neighborhoods were still popular.

However, the ZIP code that went up most in the ranking was 97086 (Happy Valley), which increased home sales 35% to 743 last year, in the town that had fastest-growing population in Oregon for many years.

Suburban 97123 (Hillsboro), 98642 (Ridgefield, Wash.) and 97223 (Tigard/Metzger) also saw double-digit growth in home sales and rose in the ranks.