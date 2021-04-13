Police declare riot after Portland Police Association building set on fire

Demonstrators were marching in Portland for the second straight night after Daunte Wright was killed by police.

PORTLAND, Ore. — People in a crowd of demonstrators set fire to the Portland Police Association (PPA) building Tuesday night, prompting police to declare a riot for a second night.

The march was the second after the killing of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man who was shot by police in Minnesota on Sunday.

People started gathering at Kenton Park in North Portland at about 9 p.m. for a planned demonstration. The group marched south from the park to the police union building a few blocks away on North Lombard Street and Campbell Avenue.

At 9:52 p.m., police said a crowd of 100 people was blocking Lombard near the PPA building. Police began using a loudspeaker to tell the crowd to leave or risk arrest, citation or crowd control agents, including tear gas and munitions.

Around 10 p.m., police confirmed the building was set on fire. Video from independent journalist Suzette Smith also shows fireworks going off outside.

"People appear to be using accelerants on a door to ignite a fire which is growing larger," Portland police tweeted at 10:05 p.m.

A neighbor tries to put out the fire using a garden house on the Portland police Association building pic.twitter.com/chUcwaKWRZ — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) April 14, 2021

By 10:07 p.m., police declared a riot and cleared people from the building as Portland Fire & Rescue extinguished the fire. The fire was put out by 10:16 p.m. and the demonstrators returned to Kenton Park to leave, police said.

At least one person was arrested.

On Monday night, police declared a riot after they said a crowd of people broke windows, threw rocks and other projectiles at police and lit a dumpster fire outside the Penumbra Kelly building on East Burnside Street. The building houses offices for the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office and Portland Police Bureau.