Protest at Portland Police Bureau's East Precinct declared "unlawful assembly"

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police Bureau declared an "unlawful assembly" after a small group of demonstrators gathered Saturday night in front of the PPB's East Precinct building.
The East Precinct includes the Lents neighborhood, where Robert Douglas Delgado was shot and killed Friday by a Portland police officer.
Portland Police and independent observers counted about 50 demonstrators in the group. Most had gathered at Ventura Park and marched to the building on Southeast 106th Avenue at about 9:30 p.m.
At 10:18 p.m., Portland police said in a tweet they declared the protest an unlawful assembly because protesters dragged two dumpsters into the street.
No vandalism by protesters had been observed or reported as of 10:30 p.m.
Police pushed the group away from the Precinct building after the declaration but the group returned.
The march follows two marches in downtown Portland Friday night in the wake of the fatal police shooting.
One of those marches turned to vandalism. Police declared a riot after a crowd started breaking windows of downtown businesses. Several people later lit a bonfire in a street, police said.
This is a developing story. KGW will bring you more information on tonight's protest when it is made available.