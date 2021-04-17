Protest at Portland Police Bureau's East Precinct declared "unlawful assembly"

Police objected to the small group's moving dumpsters into the street near the precinct building on Southeast 106th Avenue.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police Bureau declared an "unlawful assembly" after a small group of demonstrators gathered Saturday night in front of the PPB's East Precinct building.

The East Precinct includes the Lents neighborhood, where Robert Douglas Delgado was shot and killed Friday by a Portland police officer.

Portland Police and independent observers counted about 50 demonstrators in the group. Most had gathered at Ventura Park and marched to the building on Southeast 106th Avenue at about 9:30 p.m.

At 10:18 p.m., Portland police said in a tweet they declared the protest an unlawful assembly because protesters dragged two dumpsters into the street.

Protesters have taken two dumpsters in the street near the police vehicle entry and exit doors. This incident has been declared an unlawful assembly. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) April 18, 2021

No vandalism by protesters had been observed or reported as of 10:30 p.m.

Police pushed the group away from the Precinct building after the declaration but the group returned.

The march follows two marches in downtown Portland Friday night in the wake of the fatal police shooting.

One of those marches turned to vandalism. Police declared a riot after a crowd started breaking windows of downtown businesses. Several people later lit a bonfire in a street, police said.