Portland to host its biggest national convention yet in 2025

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland was recently chosen by the National Education Association to host its annual conference in 2025. The convention, the city's largest ever, will be held at the Oregon Convention Center.

The week-long convention is expected to bring in millions of dollars into the local economy.

James Jessie, chief sales officer with Travel Portland, was one of the people tasked with getting all of the teachers to spend a week in the Rose City. He said in late 2019 is when he started talking with organizers about hosting the conference — but when COVID-19 happened, it put plans on hold.

“They came in and spent three and a half days on the ground here in Portland and they were pretty satisfied with the on-ground experience to make a decision to come here in 2025,” said Jessie.

This will be the biggest convention the city has hosted, which will run from July 1 through July 7 in 2025.

“This will bring about 7,000 (people) to the city. It represents about 5,500 hotel rooms per night with a total hotel capture of 35,000 rooms ... and to date, that’s going to be our largest convention held in Portland,” Jessie said.

He said that the money that's going to get pumped into the local economy is going to be close to about $18 million.

That means nearly $20 million dollars in a week that will bring thousands to explore the city and state. Jason Brandt, president and CEO of Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association, said this kind of conference is just what the city needs.