Portland officer hit by stolen vehicle after firing gun during incident, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police Bureau (PPB) is investigating an incident in SE Portland where an officer shot their gun and was hit by a vehicle.

PPB responded to a 76 gas station located in the 3900 block of SE Powell Boulevard at around 8:51 p.m in response to a call about a stolen vehicle.

When officers were investigating the call, an officer was involved in a shooting, according to a release from PPB. The officer was then injured when they were struck by a vehicle. The injured officer was taken to a local hospital, there is no information about the officer's condition.

Investigators found the vehicle sometime later, but there was no one inside of it.

According to The Oregonian/OregonLive who spoke to the 76 Gas Station attendant, several police cars attempted to block in the stolen vehicle and it was attempting to peel out of the parking lot.

While it was trying to take off, the cops fired, according to the attendant.

It is unclear if anyone was hit by the shots fired.

PPB is asking anyone with information to call Detective Jen Hertzler at Jennifer.Hertzler@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-1040 or Detective Travis Law at Travis.Law@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0395

