A Portland police officer responding to a domestic violence report fired his weapon when a woman with a knife charged at officers at a Southeast Portland apartment Wednesday night, police said.

No one was injured by the gunfire. The woman, 34-year-old Anita M. Ruiz, was taken into custody.

Officers arrived at 11:22 p.m. at the Stacy Lee Apartments, located at 141 Northeast 147th Avenue, on a domestic disturbance call.

As they contacted people at the address, Ruiz grabbed a knife and charged at officers, police said. An officer fired one shot from his handgun but the woman was not injured.

Police recovered a 15-inch knife that Ruiz allegedly held.

Ruiz was jailed without bail on accusations of menacing and unlawful use of a weapon.

No other people were injured in the incident.

The name of the officer involved has not been released. The officer is on paid leave while the investigation continues.