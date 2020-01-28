PORTLAND, Ore — A Multnomah County grand jury has found no criminal wrongdoing by Portland police in the fatal police shooting of 51-year-old Koben Henriksen who was seen waving knives at passing cars last December.

The grand jury determined that Officer Justin Raphael lawfully acted in self-defense or in the defense of others when he shot and killed Henriksen with an AR-15 rifle on Dec. 8, 2019, near Mall 205, according to the district attorney’s office.

Police were called to the intersection of Southeast Stark Street and 103rd Avenue. A caller said a man had a knife in his hand and was in the street.

Officers approached the person and, not long after, Officer Raphael shot him. No officers were injured.

Officer Daniel Leonard fired less-lethal foam-tipped projectiles.

Henriksen died at the scene.

