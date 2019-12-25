PORTLAND, Ore — For the 19th consecutive year, Portland nonprofit Weathered Hands put together and distributed 3,500 care packages to the homeless in and around Portland.

Volunteers took over the warehouse at Bedrosians Tile & Stone in Southeast Portland on Tuesday morning. People drove up, loaded their vehicles and then went out to spread some holiday cheer.

"The homeless crisis in and around Portland is a very real thing you see it everywhere. We're determined to share some kindness and encouragement, one hand at a time this holiday season," said Tim Wilson, president and co-founder of Weathered Hands.

If you’d like to learn more about Weathered Hands you can find them online or on Facebook.

MORE: Homeless set up camps on Salem Capitol Mall

MORE: 'What Christmas is all about': A list of ways, ideas to help Portlanders in need during the holidays