Man tried to set fire at Muslim Community Center of Portland, police say

The suspect was wearing a mask and a hood, but security cameras captured images of him around the time of the crime.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police are looking for tips after a man tried to set fire to the Muslim Community Center of Portland's building in North Portland on Tuesday evening. The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said the case is being investigated as an arson and possible bias crime.

Shortly after 6:45 p.m., surveillance cameras captured a man pouring "an undetermined type of accelerant" on the back of the Muslim Community Center building. The suspect lit the accelerant on fire, but flames failed to spread.

"After unsuccessfully starting the building on fire, the suspect tried a second time," PPB said. "Fortunately, there was only minor damage to the structure."

The suspect was wearing a blue hoodie and a face mask, carrying a small blue bag and wearing a black backpack.

The beginning of this week marked the end of the month of Ramadan for followers of the Islamic faith, which culminates in the holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

PPB's arson investigators and an investigator from Portland Fire & Rescue are working to gather details on the crime. Anyone with information on the attempted arson or the man pictured is asked to contact Detective Meredith Hopper at (503)823-3408 or Meredith.hopper@portlandoregon.gov.