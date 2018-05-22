PORTLAND, Ore. — The person who was shot and killed late Monday night in downtown Portland was a transgender woman known as "Gigi."

Portland police said the victim, 28-year-old David Eugene Pierce, identified as a woman and was best known by the name of Gigi. Pierce died of a gunshot wound, the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office said.

Gigi's attacker has been arrested and charged with murder.

Investigators say they believe Gigi was shot during a disturbance between her and the suspect, 33-year-old Sophia Adler, at about 11 p.m. Monday on Southwest 2nd Avenue. When officers arrived, they found Gigi lying on the sidewalk. They provided emergency first aid but the woman died.

Adler remained at the scene and was arrested. She has been booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a murder charge and the case will be presented to a grand jury. She did not have a lawyer as of Tuesday morning.

If anyone has information, including video surveillance, they should contact Det. Vincent Cui at 503-823-0449 or via email at vincent.cui@portlandoregon.gov.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

