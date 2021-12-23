Portland and Multnomah County will hold severe weather press conference

City and county officials will outline their plans to prepare for a week of snow and cold weather

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland and Multnomah County officials will hold a joint press conference at 2 p.m. Thursday to outline their plans for upcoming severe weather in the metro area.

The forecast as of Thursday calls for multiple chances of snow showers over the holiday weekend and throughout next week, with sustained sub-freezing temperatures and the potential for multiple inches of snow accumulation at the Willamette Valley floor.

Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury, Portland City Commissioner Dan Ryan will be joined by Joint Office of Homeless Services Director Marc Jolin and Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines and representatives from the city and county emergency management departments to discuss preparations, which include plans to open severe winter weather shelters.

Other metro area cities and organizations have also announced weather plans.

Portland General Electric sent out a press release on Thursday urging residents to prepare for possible power outages by making sure they have flashlights, batteries and a 72-hour supply of water and ready-to-eat food.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation announced Thursday that it had cancelled planned vacation time for hundreds of employees, setting itself up for 24-hour operations over the holiday weekend and early next week.

Hillsboro announced in a Thursday press release that its public works department has readied snow plows and anti-icing solution, but cautioned that it will need to prioritize clearing main roads and won't be able to treat or plow residential streets.