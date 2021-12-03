Portland mom describes how enhanced child tax credit will help her family

“Absolutely they make me very proud, I think god blessed me with very good kids,” said Riddle.



On a dry, sunny day this week it was a good to get out to play at a local park; there's been little of that during the past year of pandemic.



“Oh it has been a struggle, I think they had to adapt not having social interaction with their peers. So with me having to work from home and them having to do school from home it can be really, really tough,” said Riddle.



At least she has been able to keep working, helping people find jobs as a specialist with the non-profit Human Solutions. Still it's been tough times with three kids.



“If you have multiple kids that's a clear indication you have multiple bills because those are multiple bills by themselves,” joked Riddle, who added, “They require shoes, they require clothes, soap, coats, you know a lot of things.”



Here is how the enhanced child tax credit will help Brittany and her family financially: previously the tax credit was $2,000 dollars per child. Now it will be $3,000 each for the 11 and 9-year-old and $3,600 dollars for the 4-year-old.



That's a $9,600 dollar tax credit for 2021. Half of it will be paid monthly starting in July.



Payments will be $250 each for the older kids, and $300 for the younger one.

It adds up to $800 more a month for the second half of the year.

