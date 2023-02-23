Portland Mercado Empanada Festival delayed due to weather conditions

Portland Mercado posted on its Instagram story Thursday afternoon saying that all food carts but one were closed Thursday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Mercado Empanada Festival, which began Wednesday afternoon, has been delayed due to Portland’s recent snowstorm.

“Due to weather conditions, Portland Mercado carts (with the exception of Fernando’s Alegria) are closed,” the Portland Mercado posted on its Instagram story Thursday afternoon.

The festival was scheduled to run from Feb. 22 through Feb. 26.

The Portland Mercado hosts this festival to offer a variety of empanadas from across Latin America, according to its website.

A total of seven vendors are participating this year. Among them is Tierra Del Sol, a food cart that offers authentic Oxacan food.

“Empanadas are actually something we don’t have in our menu,” said Tierra Del Sol owner Amalia Sierra. “So it's something we really need to think about what we are going to offer in order to participate in the festival.”

Sierra, who’s originally from Oxaca, Mexico, said she’s proud of her culture and started her business back in 2015 because she wanted to bring a piece of her home to Portlanders.

“This is our third year participating in the festival,” Sierra said.

This year Tierra Del Sol will be offering seven different empanada fillings: choriqueso (housemade chorizo with cheese), choripapa (housemade chorizo with potato), quesopapa (cheese with potato), birria (cheese and beef stew), mole (choice of yellow, red or green mole), cactus and mushrooms.

“Originally empanadas are deep fried, but we always want to make things baked,” Sierra said. “Customers will have the option to choose fried or baked.”

Another participating business, Principe Maya will be offering four different empanada fillings: chicken, potatoes with chorizo, cheese and steak.

Despite unexpected winter weather, the Portland Mercado has not canceled or postpone the festival. It was unclear as of Thursday evening if businesses would reopen Friday.

"We are currently going through a tough time," said Sierra, referring to the snowstorm. "It's snowing outside, and we need to pick up sales, so we'd appreciate support during the festival. We happily welcome you all."