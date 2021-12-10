Windows broken during downtown Portland memorial for activist killed in 2019

The vandalism, mostly near SW Alder Street and SW 2nd Avenue, happened at the end of a memorial marking the anniversary of the death of Sean Kealiher.

PORTLAND, Ore. — People broke windows and tagged buildings in downtown Portland at the end of a memorial gathering for Sean Kealiher, a self-proclaimed anarchist who was killed on Oct. 12, 2019.

On Tuesday night, two years to the day, a group gathered outside the Justice Center on Southwest Third Avenue and Southwest Main Street for the memorial. Independent videographers at the scene tweeted videos that showed exploding fireworks, then broken windows and fires in trash cans in the area.

KGW confirmed that windows were broken at Moda Tower and other buildings near the corner of Southwest Alder Street and Southwest 2nd Avenue. Police responded to the scene and the marchers reportedly dispersed.

The Oregonian/Oregon Live reported that Kealiher, 23, was hit by an SUV while he was leaving Cider Riot, a now-closed bar in Northeast Portland that was popular among left-wing activists.

Gunshots were fired at the vehicle that hit Kealiher, and it was found crashed into a wall, but the driver was not located at the scene.

Kealiher was dropped off at a hospital that night. Police said he died of blunt force trauma.