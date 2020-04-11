Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler beats Sarah Iannarone to win reelection

Ted Wheeler was re-elected mayor of Portland, despite criticisms from residents and other lawmakers on his handling of ongoing protests.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Mayor Ted Wheeler beat challenger Sarah Iannarone in the race for Portland mayor.

Wheeler became mayor of Portland on Jan. 1, 2017, defeating a crowded field of 14 challengers in the 2016 primary election by capturing nearly 55 percent of the vote. Iannarone and former county commissioner Jules Bailey were the top finishers behind Wheeler.

Wheeler had served as Oregon’s State Treasurer since 2010, having been appointed to the role, and then elected to a full term in 2012.

A native Portlander, Wheeler attended Portland public schools and earned degrees from Stanford, Columbia and Harvard universities before entering the private sector.

Before becoming the state’s treasurer, he served a four-year term as chair of the Multnomah County Board of Commissioners.

Iannarone has never held elected office but has served on numerous Portland committees, including ones around transportation, bicycling and land-use.



Wheeler also serves as commissioner of the Portland Police Bureau, a position that has come under fire recently. Fellow Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty took to Twitter, telling Mayor Wheeler to give her control of PPB if he could not control officers.

Hardesty was referring to the protests and the perceived violence against protesters, with the use of CS gas and “less-lethal” ammunition like rubber bullets. She later endorsed Iannarone.