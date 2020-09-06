Mayor Wheeler to announce reforms during Tuesday news conference

“We must reimagine reform and rebuild what public safety looks like,” the Portland mayor said Monday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler plans to share a list of public safety reforms he plans to pursue and implement during a news conference scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday.

“We must reimagine reform and rebuild what public safety looks like,” Wheeler said Monday. “We must go through this process together.”

Wheeler on Monday said his list includes “financial, policy and legislative items.”

“A combination of actions that I will take as mayor and will take in partnership with other elected leaders,” he said.

Wheeler said we would support reforms that the community is demanding in the near-term, and he will be honest and transparent about potential trade-offs.

“The policies we have must truly serve all of us,” said Wheeler, who is also Portland’s police commissioner.

For her part, Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty said she will introduce a series of amendments before city council Wednesday in response to the collective call for action, including:

Defund the Gun Violence Reduction Team

Eliminate the eight positions Special Emergency Reaction Team

Stop using cannabis tax funds to fill funding gaps for the traffic division

Reappropriate $4.8 million from defunding the specialty units to fund Portland Street Response, a new unarmed, non-police-first response option.

On Monday, Portland Police Chief Jami Resch announced she was stepping down and Lt. Chuck Lovell would be the new chief of the Portland Police Bureau.

Wheeler opened the news conference with remarks about the need for reform and change. He pledged to announce specifics on Tuesday.

Wheeler has previously, along with Portland Public Schools, decided to remove armed police officers from schools in Portland.

He has also directed the Portland Police Bureau not to use tear gas, or CS gas, unless there is "a serious and immediate threat to life safety."

KGW will live stream Tuesday’s news conference in the video player above, as well as on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.