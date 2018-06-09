PORTLAND, Ore. — In his monthly press conference Thursday, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler mentioned he wants to come up with an "aggressive strategy" to deal with all the trash in downtown Portland.

He says he wants to make Portland the "cleanest and most livable" city in the US, but he acknowledged there's a trash problem throughout downtown that he has to deal with first.

Wheeler, who grew up in Portland, said trash wasn't an issue when he was growing up, but now that the city is growing, it's facing a big litter problem.

"We need to come together with a new and aggressive strategy around keeping our community clean and keeping our community livable," Wheeler told reporters.

While he didn't go into detail about those plans he has in mind, he said the city should be assigning trucks and crews to geographical areas to have them proactively keep the community clean.

A city stagger said more details should be released in the coming weeks.

© 2018 KGW