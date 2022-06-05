Watch live: Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler delivers State of the City address

The noon address will be followed by a Q&A with Wheeler.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler will deliver the annual State of the City address at noon Friday.

The address was scheduled be followed by a Q&A with Wheeler and Rukaiyah Adams, chief investment officer at Meyer Memorial Trust, but it was announced at the start of the event that Adams would not be able to make it.

The address comes at a time when the city is facing widespread public frustration with multiple crises including homelessness, gun violence and traffic accidents.

The tri-county region released a Point-in-Time count of the homeless population in the Portland region earlier this week, showing 6,633 people living without a home as of Jan. 26.

Wheeler released his proposed budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year earlier this week, placing a large emphasis on homeless services and public safety. It includes funding to expand Portland Street Response to 24/7 operation and for body-worn cameras for Portland police.

During a press conference on Thursday, Wheeler defended his recent record on homelessness, arguing that his use of emergency authority to ban camping along high-crash corridors was an essential step for safety.

He also said his decision to consolidate the city's homeless services under a new central office would lead to improvements in the city's previously siloed response efforts.