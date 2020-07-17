Portland mayor, police chief hold news conference on citywide tensions

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf toured the city on Thursday after releasing a statement condemning "rampant, long-lasting violence" in Portland.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Police Chief Chuck Lovell are holding a virtual news conference to discuss “the ongoing tensions” in the city, a spokesman for the mayor said.

Friday’s news conference comes as hostility between city leaders and the Trump administration continues to escalate over the presence of federal officers in Portland. Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf toured the city on Thursday after releasing a statement condemning "rampant, long-lasting violence" in Portland, complete with a timeline alleging violence by anarchists on Portland streets.

Nightly gatherings and violence have been going on in Portland for nearly two months.

"This siege can end if state and local officials decide to take appropriate action instead of refusing to enforce the law. DHS will not abdicate its solemn duty to protect federal facilities and those within them. Again, I reiterate the department’s offer to assist local and state leaders to bring an end to the violence perpetuated by anarchists,” Wolf said.

Meanwhile, videos on social media and an OPB report detailing demonstrators being picked up by federal officers in unmarked vans brightened the national spotlight on Portland.

Mayor Wheeler and other Portland city leaders said they did not ask for help from federal officers and they want them out of the city.

Wheeler called the deployment of DHS officers to Portland “a coordinated strategy from the White House,” and said the officers are escalating an already tense situation.

It is irresponsible and it is escalating an already tense situation. Remove your heightened troop presence now. https://t.co/po6jOg43RT — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) July 16, 2020