Portland mayor, police chief to hold news conference on policing changes

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Police Chief Chuck Lovell on Tuesday will announce that police officers will no longer be directed to stop drivers for low-level infractions in an effort to reduce disproportionate stops of people of color, according to a report in The Oregonian/OregonLive.

If officers do stop drivers, they must explain that the driver can deny a request to search their vehicle, the newspaper reported. The changes are meant to reduce the potential for deadly encounters between officers and people of color.

A news release from the mayor’s office said Wheeler and Lovell will “discuss two significant procedural changes” in the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) at a 12 p.m. news conference.

