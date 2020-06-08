Portland mayor, community members to hold news conference on spike in gun violence

Portland police said there were 99 shootings in July, up from 35 in July of last year.

PORTLAND, Ore — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and members of the community will hold a 10 a.m. news conference to address the recent spike in gun violence across the city.

KGW will stream the news conference on the KGW News app, as well as on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

With 15 homicides, July 2020 was Portland's deadliest month in 30 years.

On Wednesday, Portland police said there were 99 shootings in July, up from 35 in July of last year.

A news release from the mayor’s office said the purpose of the news conference will be to “strategize and reimagine viable solutions.”